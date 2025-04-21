Ready for anything: Rapid Response in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron assess and treat simulated casualties during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) mass casualty scenario in Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2025. The scenario challenged 52nd Fighter Wing first responders to triage and decontaminate simulated casualties following a chemical attack scenario, testing the wing’s ability to manage mass casualty incidents in a CBRN environment. Exercises like Swift Saber 25 strengthen the 52nd FW’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)