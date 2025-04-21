Ready for anything: Rapid Response in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Medical Group transport simulated casualties onto a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base during Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2025. Swift Saber 25 tested the medical field response team’s ability to conduct rapid triage, establish patient flow, and perform chemical decontamination during a simulated mass casualty event. Swift Saber 25 strengthens the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)