Ready for anything: Rapid Response in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lewis Domenick, 52nd Medical Group medical technician, simulates first aid during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) mass casualty scenario in Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2025. The combat readiness exercise required emergency teams to work under pressure to triage and decontaminate casualties, emphasizing operational readiness in high-volume CBRN response scenarios. Swift Saber 25 strengthens the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)