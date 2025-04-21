LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A sandstorm brews at the logistical support area for Africa Lion 25 in Tunisia. “Our onsite teams have effectively addressed dynamic situations ranging from significant sandstorms in Tunisia to emerging U.S. Special Operation Command Africa requirements,” said Jacob Spitler, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s senior Logistics Civil Augmentation Program planner for Africa. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)