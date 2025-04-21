Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A sandstorm brews at the logistical support area for Africa Lion 25 in Tunisia. “Our onsite teams have effectively addressed dynamic situations ranging from significant sandstorms in Tunisia to emerging U.S. Special Operation Command Africa requirements,” said Jacob Spitler, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s senior Logistics Civil Augmentation Program planner for Africa. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 05:46
    Photo ID: 8986395
    VIRIN: 250422-A-A4479-2344
    Resolution: 1989x1413
    Size: 666.75 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises
    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises
    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises
    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises
    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises
    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises
    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises
    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LOGCAP
    FlintLock
    target_news_europe
    target_news_africa
    AfricaLion
    LogisticsCivilAugmentationProgram

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download