LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises

Pictured here is a view of the logistical support site at Flintlock 25 in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire before the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program set up further site support services for U.S. Special Operations Command Africa’s largest exercise. LOGCAP is the contracted capability of choice for the Army and multiple joint partners. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)