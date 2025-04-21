LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises

Contractors from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program set up tents at the logistical support area for Africa Lion 25 in Tunisia. LOGCAP is the preferred source for contracted base operations support and sustainment services for missions like remote exercises and contingency operations. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
