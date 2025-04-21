LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Contractors meet before conducting a site assessment of a logistical support site at Flintlock 25 in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The contractors are part of a Logistics Civil Augmentation Program supporting U.S. Special Operations Command Africa’s largest exercise. The LOGCAP contracts are managed by LOGCAP personnel from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, plus the 414th Contracting Support Brigade and the 4th LOGCAP Support Battalion. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)