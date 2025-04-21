LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pictured here is an aerial view of the distinguished visitor area and opening ceremony site for Flintlock 25 in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program is supporting the U.S. Special Operations Command Africa exercise, which trains nearly 40 nations and 500 participants in countering violent extremist organizations, collaborating across borders and providing security for the population. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)