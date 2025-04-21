Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises [Image 2 of 8]

    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.22.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Pictured here is an aerial view of the distinguished visitor area and opening ceremony site for Flintlock 25 in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program is supporting the U.S. Special Operations Command Africa exercise, which trains nearly 40 nations and 500 participants in countering violent extremist organizations, collaborating across borders and providing security for the population. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

