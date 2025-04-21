Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises [Image 3 of 8]

    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Pictured here is a partial view of the logistical support area in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire used to support Flintlock 25. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program is working with the 4th LOGCAP Support Battalion and the 414th Contracting Support Brigade, providing LOGCAP base life support services to U.S. servicemembers and partner nations participating in the exercise. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 05:46
    Photo ID: 8986387
    VIRIN: 250422-A-A4479-5104
    Resolution: 3187x2281
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises

    LOGCAP
    FlintLock
    target_news_europe
    target_news_africa
    AfricaLion
    LogisticsCivilAugmentationProgram

