Pictured here is a partial view of the logistical support area in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire used to support Flintlock 25. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program is working with the 4th LOGCAP Support Battalion and the 414th Contracting Support Brigade, providing LOGCAP base life support services to U.S. servicemembers and partner nations participating in the exercise. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 05:46
|Photo ID:
|8986387
|VIRIN:
|250422-A-A4479-5104
|Resolution:
|3187x2281
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises
No keywords found.