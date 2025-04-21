LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pictured here is a partial view of the logistical support area in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire used to support Flintlock 25. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program is working with the 4th LOGCAP Support Battalion and the 414th Contracting Support Brigade, providing LOGCAP base life support services to U.S. servicemembers and partner nations participating in the exercise. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)