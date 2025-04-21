LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Providing shower and latrine services is under the scope of the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program support to Flintlock 25 in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The LOGCAP contracts are managed by LOGCAP personnel from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, plus the 414th Contracting Support Brigade and the 4th LOGCAP Support Battalion. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)