Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Providing shower and latrine services is under the scope of the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program support to Flintlock 25 in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The LOGCAP contracts are managed by LOGCAP personnel from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, plus the 414th Contracting Support Brigade and the 4th LOGCAP Support Battalion. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 05:46
    Photo ID: 8986393
    VIRIN: 250422-A-A4479-9840
    Resolution: 3317x2375
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises [Image 8 of 8], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises
    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises
    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises
    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises
    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises
    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises
    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises
    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LOGCAP
    FlintLock
    target_news_europe
    target_news_africa
    AfricaLion
    LogisticsCivilAugmentationProgram

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download