LOGCAP provides base life support to Flintlock 25, African Lion 25 exercises

Army Maj. Maurice Galloway from the 414th Contracting Support Brigade conducts a site safety review before the team of Logistics Civil Augmentation Program contractors and personnel from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa access the logistical support area at Africa Lion 25 in Tunisia. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
