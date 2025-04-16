88th Air Base Wing leadership visits NAMRU Dayton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Richard Arnold, Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory (NAMRL) Director, discusses the Disorientation Research Device (DRD), also known as “Kraken™,” with Col. Dustin Richards, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine, 88th ABW Command Chief Master Sergeant, during a visit to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) Dayton, April 16, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The DRD is used to study the effects of spatial disorientation on human performance and supports the development of mitigation strategies for aviators and operators in extreme environments. NAMRU Dayton, part of Navy Medicine Research and Development, participates in medical research and development efforts dedicated to advancing warfighter lethality by protecting and enhancing health, readiness and performance through cutting-edge toxicology, environmental health and aerospace medical studies. U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Wilson.