NAMRU Dayton hosts international AAMIMO students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

International military participants in of the Advanced Aerospace Medicine for International Medical Officers (AAMIMO) course take photos of the Disorientation Research Device (DRD), also known as “Kraken™,” in motion during a laboratory tour at Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) Dayton, April 8, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. As part of their immersion visit, the group received an overview of NAMRU Dayton’s mission and toured the Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL) and the Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory (NAMRL) to learn how the command supports human performance in extreme environments. NAMRU Dayton, part of Navy Medicine Research and Development, participates in medical research and development efforts dedicated to advancing warfighter lethality by protecting and enhancing health, readiness and performance through cutting-edge toxicology, environmental health and aerospace medical studies. U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Wilson.