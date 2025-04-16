Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAMRU Dayton hosts international AAMIMO students [Image 7 of 13]

    NAMRU Dayton hosts international AAMIMO students

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Photo by Zachary Wilson 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    International military participants in of the Advanced Aerospace Medicine for International Medical Officers (AAMIMO) course take photos of the Disorientation Research Device (DRD), also known as “Kraken™,” in motion during a laboratory tour at Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) Dayton, April 8, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. As part of their immersion visit, the group received an overview of NAMRU Dayton’s mission and toured the Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL) and the Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory (NAMRL) to learn how the command supports human performance in extreme environments. NAMRU Dayton, part of Navy Medicine Research and Development, participates in medical research and development efforts dedicated to advancing warfighter lethality by protecting and enhancing health, readiness and performance through cutting-edge toxicology, environmental health and aerospace medical studies. U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Wilson.

