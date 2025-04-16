88th Air Base Wing leadership visits NAMRU Dayton

Dr. Richard Arnold, Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory (NAMRL) Director, demonstrates the Operational Based Investigations and Experiments (ObIE) Lab—also known as the motion capture lab, to Col. Dustin Richards, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine, 88th ABW Command Chief Master Sergeant, during a visit to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) Dayton, April 16, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The lab features motion capture sensors used to evaluate human movement and performance in simulated operational environments. NAMRU Dayton, part of Navy Medicine Research and Development, participates in medical research and development efforts dedicated to advancing warfighter lethality by protecting and enhancing health, readiness and performance through cutting-edge toxicology, environmental health and aerospace medical studies. U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Wilson.
