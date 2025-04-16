Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th Air Base Wing leadership visits NAMRU Dayton [Image 9 of 13]

    88th Air Base Wing leadership visits NAMRU Dayton

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Zachary Wilson 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    Dr. Karen Mumy, Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL) Director, demonstrates EHEL’s unique medical and health research capabilities to Col. Dustin Richards, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine, 88th ABW Command Chief Master Sergeant, during a visit to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) Dayton, April 16, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The visit provided an opportunity for NAMRU Dayton leadership to highlight the command’s research mission and ongoing collaboration with Air Force partners on Wright-Patt. NAMRU Dayton, part of Navy Medicine Research and Development, participates in medical research and development efforts dedicated to advancing warfighter lethality by protecting and enhancing health, readiness and performance through cutting-edge toxicology, environmental health and aerospace medical studies. U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Wilson.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 11:59
    Photo ID: 8981910
    VIRIN: 250416-N-FS906-1772
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
