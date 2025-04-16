88th Air Base Wing leadership visits NAMRU Dayton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Richard Arnold, Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory (NAMRL) Director, describes NAMRU Dayton’s research in unmanned breathing systems to Col. Dustin Richards, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine, 88th ABW Command Chief Master Sergeant, during a visit to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) Dayton, April 16, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The visit allowed NAMRU Dayton leadership to showcase its unique medical and health research capabilities and highlight the command’s collaboration with Air Force partners on Wright-Patt. NAMRU Dayton, part of Navy Medicine Research and Development, participates in medical research and development efforts dedicated to advancing warfighter lethality by protecting and enhancing health, readiness and performance through cutting-edge toxicology, environmental health and aerospace medical studies. U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Wilson.