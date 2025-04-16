88th Air Base Wing leadership visits NAMRU Dayton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CAPT William Howard, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) Dayton Commanding Officer, presents a command coin to Col. Dustin Richards, 88th Air Base Wing (ABW) Commander, following a visit to NAMRU Dayton, April 16, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The visit provided an opportunity for NAMRU Dayton leadership to showcase the command’s unique medical and health research capabilities and strengthen collaboration with Air Force partners on Wright-Patt. NAMRU Dayton, part of Navy Medicine Research and Development, participates in medical research and development efforts dedicated to advancing warfighter lethality by protecting and enhancing health, readiness and performance through cutting-edge toxicology, environmental health and aerospace medical studies. U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Wilson.