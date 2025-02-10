7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edgar Garibay, a crew chief with the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, refills the engine oil level of a C-17 Globemaster III after its arrival at McClellan Airfield, California, Feb. 5, 2025. Airmen are participating in Bamboo Eagle 25-1, an exercise designed to enhance interoperability in Agile Combat Employment, ensuring readiness across the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)