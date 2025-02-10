7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edgar Garibay, a crew chief with the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, refills the engine oil level of a C-17 Globemaster III after its arrival at McClellan Airfield, California, Feb. 5, 2025. Airmen are participating in Bamboo Eagle 25-1, an exercise designed to enhance interoperability in Agile Combat Employment, ensuring readiness across the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 20:09
|Photo ID:
|8866737
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-VE343-1150
|Resolution:
|4150x2764
|Size:
|739.51 KB
|Location:
|MCCLELLAN AIR FIELD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
