A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing sits with its cargo bay open during loading operations at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 5, 2025, in preparation for Bamboo Eagle 25-1. This exercise demonstrates the squadron's capability to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment across disaggregated locations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 20:09
|Photo ID:
|8866734
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-VE343-1029
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.