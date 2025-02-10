Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1 [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing sits with its cargo bay open during loading operations at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 5, 2025, in preparation for Bamboo Eagle 25-1. This exercise demonstrates the squadron's capability to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment across disaggregated locations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 20:09
    Photo ID: 8866734
    VIRIN: 250205-F-VE343-1029
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CUT
    #BENAFB
    #BambooEagle
    #7AS
    #BambooSword

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download