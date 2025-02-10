7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron directs a K-loader to position cargo for loading onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 5, 2025, in preparation for Bamboo Eagle 25-1. This exercise highlights the squadron's role in projecting combat power and sustaining operations across contested environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)