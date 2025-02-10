7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 62d Aerial Port Squadron prepare pallets of luggage for transportation prior to the start of Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 4, 2025. Bamboo Eagle 25-1 highlights the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron's ability to support Agile Combat Employment and maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)