    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1 [Image 7 of 8]

    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1

    MCCLELLAN AIR FIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Washington, left, Staff Sgt. Joshua Gabriel, right, both loadmasters assigned to the 728th Airlift Squadron and Senior Airman Asmaa Awad, bottom, a 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, discuss unloading operations at McClellan Airfield, California, Feb. 6, 2025. The loadmasters are participating in Bamboo Eagle 25-1, an exercise designed to create a combat-representative environment that challenges and prepares U.S. and Allied forces for the evolving demands of modern warfare. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 20:09
    Photo ID: 8866736
    VIRIN: 250205-F-VE343-1114
    Resolution: 4422x2945
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: MCCLELLAN AIR FIELD, CALIFORNIA, US
