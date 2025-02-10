7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Washington, left, Staff Sgt. Joshua Gabriel, right, both loadmasters assigned to the 728th Airlift Squadron and Senior Airman Asmaa Awad, bottom, a 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, discuss unloading operations at McClellan Airfield, California, Feb. 6, 2025. The loadmasters are participating in Bamboo Eagle 25-1, an exercise designed to create a combat-representative environment that challenges and prepares U.S. and Allied forces for the evolving demands of modern warfare. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)