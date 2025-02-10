Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1 [Image 1 of 8]

    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing takes off at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 5, 2025, in preparation for Bamboo Eagle 25-1. This exercise demonstrates the squadron's capability to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 20:09
    Photo ID: 8866728
    VIRIN: 250204-F-SK889-1001
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    #RapidGlobalMobility
    #AgileCombatEmployment
    #JointForceIntegration #BENAFB

