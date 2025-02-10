7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing takes off at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 5, 2025, in preparation for Bamboo Eagle 25-1. This exercise demonstrates the squadron's capability to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)