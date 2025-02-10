7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1

Airmen from the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron launched operations in support of Bamboo Eagle 25-1, Feb. 5, 2025. The exercise demonstrates the critical role of rapid global mobility in the deployment and sustainment of Joint Force and international partner operations.



Bamboo Eagle 25-1 is a large-scale exercise testing participants' capabilities to deploy quickly, establish operations, and maneuver the Joint Force and international partners in contested environments. Units across AMC are participating alongside ACC to enhance interoperability, readiness, and global response capabilities.



The 7th EAS contributes to the exercise by employing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to deliver personnel, equipment, and supplies to forward-deployed locations. The squadron's mission highlights the strategic role of airlift in enabling theater mobility at the speed of relevance.



“The 7 EAS is building a team that can walk into the hardest places in the world, together, and solve problems that no one else can solve,” said Lt Col Matthew Weinberg, 7 EAS commander. “Bamboo Eagle 25-1 is the third of three exercises that we programmed to develop our MGFE across Air Force specialty codes, total force integrations, and joint lines. It also serves as the certification for the 7th EAS’s upcoming deployment.”



The exercise underscores the importance of mobility air forces in ensuring regional stability and security. AMC units participating in Bamboo Eagle 25-1 include the 7th Airlift Squadron from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; the 41st AS from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas; and the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, among others.



“Bamboo Eagle 25-1 reinforces the ability of our Airmen to generate combat power when and where it’s needed most,” said Col Sergio Anaya, 62nd Airlift Wing commander. “The 7 EAS plays a pivotal role in showcasing how we ensure mobility dominance in the Indo-Pacific theater.”



Bamboo Eagle 25-1 is part of a series of exercises designed to refine operational concepts and maintain a combat-ready force. Through realistic training scenarios, mobility Airmen remain prepared to project power, deter aggression, and support global operations alongside allied and partner nations.

