Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1 [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Cargo is staged inside a hangar at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 4, 2025, in preparation for transport to McClellan Airfield, California, as part of Exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1. This exercise reinforces the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron's capability to project combat power and sustain operations in dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 20:09
    Photo ID: 8866731
    VIRIN: 250204-F-VE343-1029
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CUT
    #BENAFB
    #BambooEagle
    #7AS
    #BambooSword

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download