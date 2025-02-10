7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cargo is staged inside a hangar at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 4, 2025, in preparation for transport to McClellan Airfield, California, as part of Exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1. This exercise reinforces the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron's capability to project combat power and sustain operations in dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)