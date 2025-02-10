Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1 [Image 6 of 8]

    7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-1

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Asmaa Awad, a loadmaster with the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, ensures the cargo bay is clear before loading operations at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 5, 2025, in preparation for Bamboo Eagle 25-1. This step is crucial to safely and efficiently transporting mission-essential equipment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 20:09
    Photo ID: 8866735
    VIRIN: 250205-F-VE343-1051
    Resolution: 4361x2905
    Size: 978.96 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
