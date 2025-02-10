Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Asako Tuttle, left, 35th Force Support Squadron library director, briefs Japanese community members during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. The tour provided visitors with an insight into the library’s resources and services, fostering cross-cultural understanding and strengthening the U.S.-Japan partnership through community engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)