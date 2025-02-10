Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD [Image 3 of 9]

    Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Assan, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD), bites U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexandria Leavitt, 35th SFS MWD handler, in a protective suit during a controlled aggression demonstration for Japanese community members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. The demonstration, part of a Misawa Friendship Tour, showcased the MWD team's critical role in base security and strengthened U.S.-Japan relations through shared learning and engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 20:10
    Photo ID: 8864986
    VIRIN: 241122-F-VB704-1045
    Resolution: 5454x3629
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    Team Misawa
    Friendship Tour
    35th FSF

