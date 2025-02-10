Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Assan, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD), bites U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexandria Leavitt, 35th SFS MWD handler, in a protective suit during a controlled aggression demonstration for Japanese community members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. The demonstration, part of a Misawa Friendship Tour, showcased the MWD team's critical role in base security and strengthened U.S.-Japan relations through shared learning and engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)