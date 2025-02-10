Assan, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD), bites U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexandria Leavitt, 35th SFS MWD handler, in a protective suit during a controlled aggression demonstration for Japanese community members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. The demonstration, part of a Misawa Friendship Tour, showcased the MWD team's critical role in base security and strengthened U.S.-Japan relations through shared learning and engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 20:10
|Photo ID:
|8864986
|VIRIN:
|241122-F-VB704-1045
|Resolution:
|5454x3629
|Size:
|6.29 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.