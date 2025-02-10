Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japanese family tries on security forces gear during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. The event provided community members of all ages with a hands-on look at military equipment, fostering stronger U.S.-Japan relations through engagement and cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)