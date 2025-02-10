Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A Japanese family tries on security forces gear during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. The event provided community members of all ages with a hands-on look at military equipment, fostering stronger U.S.-Japan relations through engagement and cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 20:10
    Photo ID: 8864990
    VIRIN: 241122-F-VB704-1124
    Resolution: 5538x3685
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD
    Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD
    Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD
    Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD
    Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD
    Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD
    Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD
    Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD
    Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Team Misawa
    Friendship Tour
    35th FSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download