Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD

A Japanese community member photographs a 35th Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) demonstration during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. The event showcased the MWD team’s expertise in patrol and apprehension tactics, highlighting their vital role in base security and strengthening U.S.-Japan relations through shared experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 20:10
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
