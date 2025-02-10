Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD [Image 8 of 9]

    Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Japanese community members and U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 35th Force Security Forces military working dog (MWD) section pose for a group photo during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. The tour provided visitors with an inside look at MWD operations and security forces missions, fostering stronger U.S.-Japan relations through engagement and cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 20:10
    Photo ID: 8864991
    VIRIN: 241122-F-VB704-1139
    Resolution: 5604x3152
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    Team Misawa
    Friendship Tour
    35th FSF

