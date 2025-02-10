Japanese community members and U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 35th Force Security Forces military working dog (MWD) section pose for a group photo during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. The tour provided visitors with an inside look at MWD operations and security forces missions, fostering stronger U.S.-Japan relations through engagement and cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
This work, Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.