Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD

A Japanese community member tries on a bite suit used for military working dog (MWD) training during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. The interactive experience provided visitors with a hands-on look at the MWD team's training and security operations, strengthening the U.S.-Japan partnership through engagement and cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)