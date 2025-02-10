Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD

A Japanese community member tries on a bite suit used for military working dog (MWD) training during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. The interactive experience provided visitors with a hands-on look at the MWD team's training and security operations, strengthening the U.S.-Japan partnership through engagement and cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|11.22.2024
|02.10.2025 20:10
|8864988
|241122-F-VB704-1094
|6048x4024
|4.63 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|1
|0
