U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cassandra Brackett, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD) handler, demonstrates the obedience and discipline of Clinton, a 35th SFS MWD, to Japanese community members during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. The Misawa Friendship Tour offers Japanese citizens from across Japan a unique opportunity to visit Misawa Air Base, learn about its missions, and strengthen their understanding of the U.S.-Japan defense alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 20:10
|Photo ID:
|8864985
|VIRIN:
|241122-F-VB704-1007
|Resolution:
|3704x2862
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.