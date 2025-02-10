Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cassandra Brackett, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD) handler, demonstrates the obedience and discipline of Clinton, a 35th SFS MWD, to Japanese community members during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. The Misawa Friendship Tour offers Japanese citizens from across Japan a unique opportunity to visit Misawa Air Base, learn about its missions, and strengthen their understanding of the U.S.-Japan defense alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)