Misawa Friendship Tour: MWD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japanese community member tries on a tactical helmet with guidance from U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cassandra Brackett, 35th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. The hands-on experience allowed visitors to learn about security forces operations and the equipment used to protect the base, fostering stronger U.S.-Japan ties through engagement and cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)