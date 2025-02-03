North Field Jump Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lorenzo Medina III, 437th Special Operations Squadron high altitude airdrop mission support aerospace physiologist, guides his parachute towards the drop zone at the United States Air Force North Auxiliary Field near North, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. Medina performed two freefall jumps from 13,000 feet during training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield)