North Field Jump Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Wesley Springer, 437th Special Operations Squadron high altitude airdrop mission support senior enlisted leader, loads his parachute into a bag with the help of three 437th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment Airmen after completing a jump at the United States Air Force North Auxiliary Field near North, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. Springer completed two jumps from 13,000 feet during training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield)