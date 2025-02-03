North Field Jump Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen with the 437th Special Operations Squadron walk to board a C-17 Globemaster III at the United States Air Force North Auxiliary Field near North, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. The Airmen completed two jumps before returning to Joint Base Charleston. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield)