Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    North Field Jump Training [Image 4 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    North Field Jump Training

    NORTH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Lorenzo Medina III, 437th Special Operations Squadron high altitude airdrop mission support aerospace physiologist, looks up at his parachute after landing at the United States Air Force North Auxiliary Field near North, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. Medina performed two freefall jumps from 13,000 feet during training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 09:56
    Photo ID: 8860909
    VIRIN: 250204-F-DO014-1184
    Resolution: 5096x3640
    Size: 11.14 MB
    Location: NORTH, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Field Jump Training [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Kaleb Mayfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    North Field Jump Training
    North Field Jump Training
    North Field Jump Training
    North Field Jump Training
    North Field Jump Training
    North Field Jump Training
    North Field Jump Training
    North Field Jump Training
    North Field Jump Training
    North Field Jump Training
    North Field Jump Training
    North Field Jump Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    parachute
    1CTCS
    AFE
    jumper
    riggers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download