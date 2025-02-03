U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Wesley Springer, 437th Special Operations Squadron high altitude airdrop mission support senior enlisted leader, prepares to land in the drop zone at the United States Air Force North Auxiliary Field near North, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. Flags were used as a visual aid for jumpers to see wind direction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 09:56
|Photo ID:
|8860908
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-DO014-1167
|Resolution:
|5257x3755
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|NORTH, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, North Field Jump Training [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Kaleb Mayfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.