North Field Jump Training

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Wesley Springer, 437th Special Operations Squadron high altitude airdrop mission support senior enlisted leader, prepares to land in the drop zone at the United States Air Force North Auxiliary Field near North, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. Flags were used as a visual aid for jumpers to see wind direction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield)