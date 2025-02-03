North Field Jump Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three 437th Airlift Wing Airmen perform a static line jump from a C-17 Globemaster III at the United States Air Force North Auxiliary Field near North, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. The Airmen each performed two static line jumps from 2,000 feet during training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield)