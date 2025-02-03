North Field Jump Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Peavy, 437th Operational Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, and escape flight chief, prepares to land at the United States Air Force North Auxiliary Field near North, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. Peavy performed two static line jumps from 2,000 during training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield)