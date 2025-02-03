U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Peavy, 437th Operational Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, and escape flight chief, prepares to land at the United States Air Force North Auxiliary Field near North, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. Peavy performed two static line jumps from 2,000 during training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 09:56
|Photo ID:
|8860916
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-DO014-1655
|Resolution:
|5431x3613
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|NORTH, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, North Field Jump Training [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Kaleb Mayfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.