    North Field Jump Training [Image 10 of 12]

    NORTH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Peavy, 437th Operational Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, and escape flight chief, prepares to land at the United States Air Force North Auxiliary Field near North, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. Peavy performed two static line jumps from 2,000 during training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 09:56
    Photo ID: 8860916
    VIRIN: 250204-F-DO014-1655
    Resolution: 5431x3613
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: NORTH, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    parachute
    1CTCS
    AFE
    jumper
    riggers

