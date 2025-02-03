North Field Jump Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Wesley Springer, 437th Special Operations Squadron high altitude airdrop mission support senior enlisted leader, prepares to land with his parachute at the United States Air Force North Auxiliary Field near North, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. Springer performed two freefall jumps from 13,000 feet during training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield)