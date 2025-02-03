North Field Jump Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Peavy, 437th Operational Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, and escape flight chief, secures a strap on a parachute for U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Solomon, 437th Operational Support Squadron SERE specialist, before a jump at the United States Air Force North Auxiliary Field near North, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. Equipment must be properly cared for and worn to ensure the safest operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield)