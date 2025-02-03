U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Peavy, 437th Operational Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, and escape flight chief, secures a strap on a parachute for U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Solomon, 437th Operational Support Squadron SERE specialist, before a jump at the United States Air Force North Auxiliary Field near North, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. Equipment must be properly cared for and worn to ensure the safest operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 09:56
|Photo ID:
|8860906
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-DO014-1129
|Location:
|NORTH, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
This work, North Field Jump Training [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Kaleb Mayfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.