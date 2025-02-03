Keeping fighters armed and ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Randy Schwinler, 18th Maintenance Group commander, speaks to the teams competing in the 18th Wing Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2025. The 18th Wing will continue to hone Airmen’s skills with weapons load competitions that validate their hard work and precision while fueling the fires of healthy competition at Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)