    Keeping fighters armed and ready [Image 6 of 10]

    Keeping fighters armed and ready

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Wickham, 525th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, retrieves a tool during a weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2025. The Airmen competing are judged on speed, accuracy, safety and reliability when loading aircraft munitions as well as a written evaluation covering safety and general weapons loading knowledge, and a toolbox inspection before the loading portion of the competition begins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

