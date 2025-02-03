U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Wickham, 525th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, retrieves a tool during a weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2025. The Airmen competing are judged on speed, accuracy, safety and reliability when loading aircraft munitions as well as a written evaluation covering safety and general weapons loading knowledge, and a toolbox inspection before the loading portion of the competition begins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
Keeping fighters armed and ready
