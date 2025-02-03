Keeping fighters armed and ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ian Crider, 525th Fighter Generation Squadron weapon load crew member, secures munitions onto an F-22A Raptor during a weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2025. These competitions prepare Airmen to thrive in fast paced environments that are expected during real world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)