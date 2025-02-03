Keeping fighters armed and ready

Photo By Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel | U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron pose with 18th...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel | U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron pose with 18th Maintenance Group leadership after their victory in the 18th Wing Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2025. The 18th Wing will continue to hone Airmen’s skills with weapons load competitions that validate their hard work and precision while fueling the fires of healthy competition at Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Teams of Airmen representing the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron and the 525th Fighter Generation Squadron competed against one another in the 18th Wing Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2025.



A weapons load competition highlights the skill and precision of weapons load crews in a high-pressure, controlled environment. These competitions prepare Airmen to thrive in fast-paced environments that are expected during real-world events.



“Participating in the competition validates Airmen’s hard work and determination,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Giancarlo Castellano-Santiago, 18th Maintenance Group loading standardization crew member. “This instills a strong sense of pride as they represent their unit against other top-performing teams.”



Section leadership select Airmen for the competition based on their performance in individual and team evaluations during the previous quarter; this ensures that only the most dedicated and skilled crews compete.



“Attendees can expect to see teams racing against the clock to load munitions efficiently and accurately, demonstrating their expertise, teamwork and ability to maintain combat readiness under stress,” said Castellano-Santiago.



The Airmen competing are judged on speed, accuracy, safety and reliability when loading aircraft munitions as well as a written evaluation covering safety and general weapons loading knowledge, and a toolbox inspection before the loading portion of the competition begins.



“We put in a lot of effort to prepare for this,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Huston, 67th FGS weapons load crew member. ”Being able to display our skills in front of a crowd and prove to everyone here and ourselves that we’re good at our jobs, that just feels good.”



The 18th Wing will continue to hone Airmen’s skills with weapons load competitions that test their precision while fueling the fires of healthy competition at Kadena.