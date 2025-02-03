Keeping fighters armed and ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron pose with 18th Maintenance Group leadership after their victory in the 18th Wing Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2025. The 18th Wing will continue to hone Airmen’s skills with weapons load competitions that validate their hard work and precision while fueling the fires of healthy competition at Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)