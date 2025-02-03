Keeping fighters armed and ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dylan Funderburk, 67th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, secures munitions onto a U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle during a weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2025. Section leadership select Airmen for the competition based on their performance in individual and team evaluations during the previous quarter; this ensures that only the most dedicated and skilled crews compete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)