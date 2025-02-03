Keeping fighters armed and ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Saul Alvarado, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Huston, 67th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew members, load munitions onto a U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle during a weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2025. A weapons load competition highlights the skill and precision of weapons load crews in a high-pressure, controlled environment. These competitions prepare Airmen to thrive in fast paced environments that are expected during real world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)